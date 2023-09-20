BrightView Health holds community resource fair for National Recovery Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is National Recovery Month, and one organization is helping those in recovery find local resources.

BrightView Health hosted a community fair Wednesday. Around 20 local organizations were there to offer resources like housing, job re-entry, trauma support and other services.

They also had love notes written by the community to share encouragement to those in recovery.

”The main thing is for them to see that there are so many people in our community that care about them,” said Vickie Meeks Miller, Community Outreach Manager for BrightView Health. “I think that might be the missing piece, sometimes, is not feeling that people care or understand, but they do. So, that’s our main goal is to get that message out.”

The fair also included free hot dogs and snacks, local employers recruiting for open positions, music and giveaways.

If you are battling addiction, you can call 833-510-HELP to make an appointment for same-day treatment.

