Carilion Children’s patients leave mark on Roanoke Memorial Hospital expansion project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Children’s patients are making a lasting impression on Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s newest expansion.

Wednesday afternoon, patients and their families were invited to the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center for a special art project. They grabbed brushes and markers to paint a beam that will be used in the construction of the new Crystal Spring Tower beside the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“We thought it was important because we get kids in the hospital for something that’s not an appointment or a procedure,” said Carli Holtzhauer, Certified Child Life Specialist. “It’s something that’s just for fun. I know one of our little boys came in today and was just excited to get his hands dirty and paint.”

“It was kind of weird seeing art coming into the doctor’s office, because usually there is no art here,” said Madi Booth, Carilion Children’s patient.

The event is an effort to integrate the arts into the healing process for patients.

“Art is so great for kids. It allows for creative expression. It allows for emotional release. It allows for normalization and relaxation. Art has so many benefits. Being able to do something, especially in a group setting like this, is really great for kids because they also are building connections and relationships with other kids with the community,” added Holtzhauer.

The beam will be part of the new Crystal Spring Tower that will include pediatric and adult trauma care units.

“We wanted the children to have an opportunity to make their mark on the building as it goes up,” said Chandra Jones, Robins and Morton Assistant Project Manager. “It will be a permanent part of the building. As children grow older, and one day maybe drive by with their families, they can remember that they have a beam in there that they painted when they were a kid.”

They expect the hospital expansion to be complete by Spring of 2025.

