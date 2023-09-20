Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois

Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.(WDBJ)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on the missing mother and her three children on Thursday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Lauren Cook and her three children are presumed to be in Litchfield, Illinois.

The Office of the Sheriff began a missing persons investigation on Wednesday September, 13 after Lauren Cook did not appear for a scheduled court appearance in Franklin County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. This was the second scheduled after Cook did not appear in court on September 5.

Cook’s family said they have not had contact with her since September 5 or 6, when she stated that she was in New York visiting family.

Deputies say in order to clear Lauren and her children from being “missing persons”, a law enforcement agency must make in-person contact with them in order to confirm that they are okay and not under duress.

Anyone with knowledge of where Lauren Cook and her children may be contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000, or to your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
Edward Denoyer
Roanoke Police in search of suspect in Sunday shooting
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
High pressure controls our weather this week.
Cool in the morning, warm in the afternoon Wednesday
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County

Latest News

Jefferson Center funding
Jefferson Center says major repairs, substantial funding needed
High pressure controls our weather this week.
Cool in the morning, warm in the afternoon Wednesday
Photo courtesy Hollins University.
Hollins University President receives contract extension
Christiansburg Senior Wellness Fair
Christiansburg Senior Wellness Fair