ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of the Botetourt County Library System’s efforts to provide engaging, entertaining, and educational programming to the community, the Blue Ridge Library is hosting a performance of the one-man play A Life of Sorrow – the Life and Times of Carter Stanley.

The man playing Carter Stanley, Gary Reid, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about who he was and what audiences can expect from the production..

Reid explains how Stanley was an expressive singer, gifted songwriter, and engaging performer who helped lay the foundations for what is known today as bluegrass music.

Despite the outward signs of success, Carter Stanley was tormented by inner demons – the most destructive of which was alcohol. He died in 1966 at the youthful age of 41.

Gone from the music scene for over 50 years, Carter’s legacy is largely forgotten. A Life of Sorrow re-introduces him to today’s audiences and tells his story, as he might have wanted it done were he here to do so.

Blue Ridge Library, 6:00 – 7:30 PM, September 21, 2023

28 Avery Row, Roanoke, VA 24012

www.alifeofsorrow.com

Eagle Rock Library address: 55 Eagles Nest Dr., Eagle Rock, VA 24085

Eagle Rock Library phone number: 540.928.2800

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.