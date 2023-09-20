Living with Loss: Remembering the Life of Jack Cunningham

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We continue our series Living with Loss - Stories of Suicide by sharing the story of Jack.

Jack was a sweet and loving child with a smile that could bring sunshine to the cloudiest of days. He was a bright student who loved to play soccer.

Jack’s life was cut short at age 16 by suicide.

Here @ Home sits down with his mother about this profound grief, and her message to others about a path forward.

For more information on the support group called, Living on… A path forward, the group meets Tuesday’s at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 6:30 – 8:30

Call 434-818-3597 or email for more information.

lynchburglivingon@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.