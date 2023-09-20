Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Living with Loss: Remembering the Life of Jack Cunningham

Living with Loss
Living with Loss(Living with Loss)
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We continue our series Living with Loss - Stories of Suicide by sharing the story of Jack.

Jack was a sweet and loving child with a smile that could bring sunshine to the cloudiest of days. He was a bright student who loved to play soccer.

Jack’s life was cut short at age 16 by suicide.

Here @ Home sits down with his mother about this profound grief, and her message to others about a path forward.

For more information on the support group called, Living on… A path forward, the group meets Tuesday’s at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 6:30 – 8:30

Call 434-818-3597 or email for more information.

lynchburglivingon@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois
Generic police lights
Name released of man killed in Franklin County boat crash
A coastal low could bring us some showers this weekend.
Staying warm and dry through Thursday
Roanoke pursuit ends in crash in Botetourt County
Danville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash

Latest News

Covington Middle School Gets New Format
Covington Middle School Gets New Format
Lynchburg VA Police
Lynchburg Police asking public to avoid Hanover Street
A Life of Sorrow
A Life of Sorrow – The Life and Times of Carter Stanley
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet body language: Good or bad?