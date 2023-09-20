Lynchburg Police asking public to avoid Hanover Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Hanover Street because of police activity.

Police have not revealed the circumstances of their investigation, but an LPD tactical team and negotiator are on site.

WDBJ7 has a crew headed to the area.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Hanover Street due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/uOjvlXM0iT — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) September 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.