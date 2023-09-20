Birthdays
Lynchburg Police asking public to avoid Hanover Street

Lynchburg VA Police
Lynchburg VA Police(Lynchburg Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Hanover Street because of police activity.

Police have not revealed the circumstances of their investigation, but an LPD tactical team and negotiator are on site.

WDBJ7 has a crew headed to the area.

