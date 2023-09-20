Lynchburg School Board votes to close Sandusky Elementary School along with other items in the Facilities Master Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg School board voted to close Sandusky Elementary School in the new facilities master plan.

The board voted five to four to adopt scenario three from the facilities master plan. That means closing Sandusky Elementary, either closing or converting Dearington Elementary and requesting $15 million from city council for other school renovations.

Tuesday night’s vote comes after several input meetings with parents and the community.

