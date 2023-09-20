Man pleads guilty to killing in Salvation Army parking lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old Lynchburg man has pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Murder for a 2022 killing.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel offered the pleas September 20, 2023, for the death of Estevez Cabell, 33, in June 2022.

One charge of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place was dismissed because the prosecution was required to select between pursuing that charge or the Use of a Firearm offense, and the firearm offense carries a mandatory minimum term of incarceration.

Evidence presented at Wednesday’s hearing established McDaniel confronted Cabell in the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Park Avenue, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. Cabell had gone to the Salvation Army to play basketball, but before he could get out of his vehicle, Harrison says, McDaniel approached him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Cabell then got out of his vehicle, holding a basketball, cell phone and air pump, Harrison says, and the two men argued before McDaniel pointed the gun at Cabell and fired at least six shots, hitting Cabell in the chest and arms. Cabell ran from the parking lot and collapsed a short distance away.

Cabell was found by Lynchburg Police face-down and unresponsive, Harrison says, and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McDaniel drove off and was arrested the next day, with help from witnesses and video surveillance from the Salvation Army, according to Harrison. His 9mm handgun was forensically matched to the six shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

McDaniel will be formally sentenced January 10, 2024. He faces a statutory range of 5-40 years on the murder charge and 3 years on the use of a firearm charge, a mandatory minimum sentence.

