Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man pleads guilty to killing in Salvation Army parking lot

Malik McDaniel mugshot
Malik McDaniel mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old Lynchburg man has pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Murder for a 2022 killing.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel offered the pleas September 20, 2023, for the death of Estevez Cabell, 33, in June 2022.

One charge of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place was dismissed because the prosecution was required to select between pursuing that charge or the Use of a Firearm offense, and the firearm offense carries a mandatory minimum term of incarceration.

Evidence presented at Wednesday’s hearing established McDaniel confronted Cabell in the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Park Avenue, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. Cabell had gone to the Salvation Army to play basketball, but before he could get out of his vehicle, Harrison says, McDaniel approached him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Cabell then got out of his vehicle, holding a basketball, cell phone and air pump, Harrison says, and the two men argued before McDaniel pointed the gun at Cabell and fired at least six shots, hitting Cabell in the chest and arms. Cabell ran from the parking lot and collapsed a short distance away.

Cabell was found by Lynchburg Police face-down and unresponsive, Harrison says, and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McDaniel drove off and was arrested the next day, with help from witnesses and video surveillance from the Salvation Army, according to Harrison. His 9mm handgun was forensically matched to the six shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

McDaniel will be formally sentenced January 10, 2024. He faces a statutory range of 5-40 years on the murder charge and 3 years on the use of a firearm charge, a mandatory minimum sentence.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois
Generic police lights
Name released of man killed in Franklin County boat crash
Roanoke pursuit ends in crash in Botetourt County
Danville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash
The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood

Latest News

Future site of Habitat for Humanity homes in Blacksburg
Blacksburg partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build 11 townhomes
Living with Loss: Lynchburg Community Walk
Living with Loss: Lynchburg Community Walk
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden
Afternoon Update - Wednesday, Sept. 20