Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke sees gun violence incidents increasing in Southwest portion of the city

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community partners are continuing to push for solutions to the city’s ongoing gun violence issue.

At Tuesday night’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting, Interim Chief Jerry Stokes reported gun violence is up 43% from last year. Out of the total number of shooting incidents, 77% of those involve Black men.

The commission is looking to improve mentorship programs with the city’s youth.

”There’s a ratio of how many mentors you can have working with youth, so we need to look at that model,” Commission Chair and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said. “We also need to look at new funding streams to increase mentoring. We definitely have organizations in the city that are dedicated to that.”

Roanoke Police Department is also reporting a shift in gun violence trends, with more incidents happening in Southwest Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
Edward Denoyer
Roanoke Police in search of suspect in Sunday shooting
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Next 7 days of rain chances
Cool in the morning, warm in the afternoon Wednesday
Police lights.
One killed in boating accident in Franklin County

Latest News

VDOT Public Hearing
VDOT Public Hearing
Roanoke gun stats
Roanoke gun stats
Lynchburg Gynecologist follow-up
Lynchburg Gynecologist follow-up
Lynchburg Police are investigating sexual misconduct claims against former Lynchburg Gynecology...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Lynchburg Police investigate sexual misconduct claims against former gynecologist