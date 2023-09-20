Roanoke sees gun violence incidents increasing in Southwest portion of the city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community partners are continuing to push for solutions to the city’s ongoing gun violence issue.

At Tuesday night’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting, Interim Chief Jerry Stokes reported gun violence is up 43% from last year. Out of the total number of shooting incidents, 77% of those involve Black men.

The commission is looking to improve mentorship programs with the city’s youth.

”There’s a ratio of how many mentors you can have working with youth, so we need to look at that model,” Commission Chair and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said. “We also need to look at new funding streams to increase mentoring. We definitely have organizations in the city that are dedicated to that.”

Roanoke Police Department is also reporting a shift in gun violence trends, with more incidents happening in Southwest Roanoke.

