Teen and man hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people, including a teenager, were treated for gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Roanoke City, just hours after a meeting of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, just before 10:30 Tuesday night, officers received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Hershberger Road. Officers reported finding damage to a business consistent with a shooting, but they didn’t find any victims or anyone else involved in the shooting.

While investigating, police were notified two victims had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victims, a man and a teenage boy, were treated for what police say are non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited. Police have not made any arrests.

RPS asks anyone with information about this incident to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

This incident adds to a growing list of violent acts in Roanoke City over the past year. At Tuesday night’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting, Interim Police Chief Jerry Stokes reported gun violence is up 43% from last year.

Monday, Roanoke Police hosted a press conference with other city leaders to address the violence, laying out the details of three shooting incidents that took place over the weekend which claimed two lives.

Meanwhile, city leaders remain committed to a ceasefire campaign to stop the violence for 30 days.

As of September 18, a record number of 26 homicides has been logged in Roanoke City for the year; 22 of those deaths have been from shootings.

