WDBJ7 Investigates: Lynchburg Police investigate sexual misconduct claims against former gynecologist

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed with WDBJ7 that Lynchburg Police are investigating sexual misconduct claims against Dr. Lewis Dabney, a former provider at Lynchburg Gynecology. Dabney resigned after claims from former patients began circulating on social media.

Once police finish their investigation, the case will then go to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to see whether criminals charges will follow, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Virginia law firm, Allen and Allen, is accepting cases from former patients who may have experienced sexual misconduct.

An attorney and partner with the firm explained the number of women who have reached out is substantial.

”People started coming forward on Friday, and we got calls through the weekend,” Ashley Davis said. “We then continued to get calls this week and whenever I open my email, I do find that we have additional people that have come forward.”

Davis works with sexual assault cases at the Richmond based law firm. While she cannot share specifics on exactly how many women are reporting sexual misconduct against Dr. Lewis Dabney, she explained it’s more than 15 people.

“Some of them have reported what we would consider to be misconduct,” Davis said. “Others have reported something that looks like harassment and then there are women that have come forward and described what we would consider assault.”

The cases are in preliminary stages right now as attorneys work to find the facts.

“Once we’ve done the factual investigation, completed our legal analysis, we will circle back with the client, we’ll sit down and we’ll have a conversation about what are the next steps,” Davis said. “Our goal is to make sure that they get justice, that every client gets justice.”

Davis explained these cases could move forward in civil litigation and former patients can call the firm to speak with an attorney.

“The law has procedures in place to protect the identity of people who are in these types of cases,” Davis explained.

The law firm will also be hosting a webinar on Thursday, September 21 to answer questions about sexual misconduct cases at Lynchburg Gynecology.

“These are difficult conversations for people to have, so it’s really just about providing information,” Davis said.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health Professions told WDBJ7 they can neither confirm nor deny if there is an active investigation with Dr. Lewis Dabney.

His medical license is still listed as active.

Lynchburg Gynecology has not returned our multiple calls and emails.

