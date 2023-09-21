Birthdays
Country singer Dustin Lynch to perform at Salem Civic Center

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch(DPAO)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Dustin Lynch will perform at the Salem Civic Center in 2024, according to the City of Salem.

The concert is scheduled for April 12th.

Lynch appeared in Salem in 2015, when he performed on the final day of the Blue Ridge Music Festival at Salem Stadium.

Tickets go on sale September 20th and start at $35.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

