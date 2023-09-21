Danville PD warns of scams targeting Apple device users

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has posted a scam warning involving Apple devices.

The scam involves sending a message to Apple users saying their device might be corrupted, and to call “Apple Support.”

Victims who call are transferred to a person who tells them their device is corrupted, and that they have access to their bank account.

The department is asking residents not to call a number that pops up promising to fix an issue and to not purchase gift cards or give access to accounts to anyone over the phone.

Anyone who has information on this scam is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.