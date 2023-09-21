Digilab transforms old media into digital files

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cell phones have become the main way to freeze time for many people, but tucked away there are boxes of film, old tapes or even cassettes that captured moments you and your family may have forgotten.

Roanoke County Public Library wants to help you uncover and preserve those memories with its new DigiLab.

Caitlin Gills is the marketing manager for the library system and has been using the equipment in the Vinton Library to take her old formats into the modern world. “We know that everyone probably has a box or a drawer full of negatives, VHS tapes, and different types of formats,” Gills said. “So we wanted the community to be able to come and digitize those to be available for the future.” The goal is to help people uncover memories and better tell their own stories. “We actually have a staff member here at Vinton, who is very passionate about preserving history. So she kind of put the plan together and ended up coming up with this great space,” Gills said.

You do need to make an online reservation to use the DigiLab.

That reservation will block-off up to four hours of personal time for users to roll and record on their footage.

“The libraries are all about free and open access to the community. So this is just another service that you might not know that your library can do for you,” Gills said. The space offers a binder full of guides to show you how to use the equipment and staff members are also available if you have any questions. The DigiLab is only available at the Vinton Library and is free for Roanoke County library card holders.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.