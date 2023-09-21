Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

FFE Week 4 Team of the Week: Narrows

Narrows defeats Giles County 29-28
Narrows defeats Giles County 29-28(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just because it’s early in the season doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high, and that was apparent with last week’s thrilling finish in Giles County.

It was a classic rivalry game between the Giles County Spartans and the Narrows Green Wave.

Narrows receiver Kolier Pruett stepping up at quarterback following an injury- and he was nothing short of amazing.

With 20 seconds remaining and the Green Wave down by 7, Pruett tosses a gem to for a TD to put Narrows within one.

Then the two-point conversion, Pruett taking care of business himself.

Narrows pulls out a HUGE win against rival Giles 29-28, and for their efforts, they’re our FFE Week 4 Team of the Week.

“That’s the second game we’ve had like that this year. Second game. Sky’s the limit,” explains Coach Kelly Lowe after the victory. " Keep getting better each day. When you’ve got a heart like that, and leaders like we have in our seniors and this guy, sky’s the limit.”

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get this team to win, I don’t care what it is,” adds Pruett You need me on the o-line, I’ll go block. I love this team and I’m glad to be a Green Wave.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois
A tropical low will enter the region by Friday night and Saturday bringing rain and wind.
Tropical system moves inland bringing weekend rain and wind
Shooting Investigation
Teen and man hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke City
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Two Hurt in Roanoke Shooting
“I’m frustrated.” Mayor speaks on latest shootings in Roanoke

Latest News

Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields
Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields
The Alleghany Cougars top Rockbridge County 55-8 in Week 3 of the High School football season.
Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields
Liberty Christian's Gideon Davidson celebrates after a touchdown against Franklin County.
FFE Week 3 Player of the Week: Gideon Davidson, Liberty Christian Academy
FFE Player Spotlight week 4