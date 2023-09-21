FFE Week 4 Team of the Week: Narrows

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just because it’s early in the season doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high, and that was apparent with last week’s thrilling finish in Giles County.

It was a classic rivalry game between the Giles County Spartans and the Narrows Green Wave.

Narrows receiver Kolier Pruett stepping up at quarterback following an injury- and he was nothing short of amazing.

With 20 seconds remaining and the Green Wave down by 7, Pruett tosses a gem to for a TD to put Narrows within one.

Then the two-point conversion, Pruett taking care of business himself.

Narrows pulls out a HUGE win against rival Giles 29-28, and for their efforts, they’re our FFE Week 4 Team of the Week.

“That’s the second game we’ve had like that this year. Second game. Sky’s the limit,” explains Coach Kelly Lowe after the victory. " Keep getting better each day. When you’ve got a heart like that, and leaders like we have in our seniors and this guy, sky’s the limit.”

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get this team to win, I don’t care what it is,” adds Pruett You need me on the o-line, I’ll go block. I love this team and I’m glad to be a Green Wave.”

