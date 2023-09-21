God’s Pit Crew travels to Mississippi to rebuild homes for families hit by deadly tornado

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been nearly 6 months since a deadly EF-4 tornado hit the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi. One Virginia organization is continuing its outreach to victims.

God’s Pit Crew is located down the road in Danville and although it’s over 800 miles from the Magnolia State, it’s delivering hope, healing, and restoration as it redeploys to Rolling Fork.

A team of God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers started its travels to Sharkey County, Mississippi Wednesday, with a mission to rebuild two homes for the Nichols and Berdley families, who lost everything in the catastrophic and deadly tornadoes that ravaged the town in March. God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said they are grateful for everyone who makes projects like this possible through their generosity and support.

“Our ministry wouldn’t be able to provide hope for devastated families if it weren’t for the care and support that is so graciously shown to our group. Projects like this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our wonderful volunteers, donors, and supporters,” said Johnson.

God’s Pit Crew plans to remain in Mississippi until Friday, October 6, with the home reveals slated for that Thursday and Friday morning. Once the rebuild project is complete, God’s Pit Crew said it will have supplied and built seven homes for families throughout the country so far this year – and all homes are provided at no cost to the families receiving them.

