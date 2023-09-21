Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This football season has gotten off to a stellar start for the newly formed Alleghany Cougars football team.

Just one month into the season, the football team made up of former Alleghany Mountaineers and Covington Cougars so far has a perfect 4-0 record.

A just released episode of the Hometown Sports Extra podcast is a deep dive into the mind of Alleghany football coach Will Fields, who shares his thoughts on the consolidation, the development of his team, and the 2023 season so far.

Coach Fields was hired as the head coach at Alleghany in March of 2020, one week before the pandemic began.

“My first full season would have been the spring season that we did in 2021,” he remembers. “That was a rough year. We played seven games and we didn’t win any. The next year, we were competitive for most of the year but only won two games. Last year, we were able to win six. It’s been a process from zero wins, to two wins, to six wins and now hopefully we can get a few more now that we’ve had the consolidation and our rosters filled out a little bit right.”

The Cougars next game will be on the road facing Three Rivers district foe Radford.

The full interview with Coach Fields can be streamed below.

