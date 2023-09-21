Get involved in inaugural Roanoke Diaper Duty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s estimated that 1 in 2 families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, healthy, and dry.

That’s why Huddle Up Moms has decided to kick off its inaugural Roanoke Diaper Duty, a chance for you to help collect diapers and wipes to fill the need in our community

Here @ Home sits down with Whitney Good, Director of Marketing for Huddle Up Moms, to talk about the need we’re seeing in our hometowns, and how people can get a team together and donate much needed supplies.

Teams can learn more and sign up here: huddleupmoms.org. Signup deadline is Sept. 29.

Facebook and Instagram: @huddleupmoms

