InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois
Shooting Investigation
Teen and man hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke City
Quiet today with more wet weather this weekend
The Chief reports there has been an increase in the number of shootings
Roanoke sees gun violence incidents increasing in Southwest portion of the city
The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood

FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
Dustin Lynch
Country singer Dustin Lynch to perform at Salem Civic Center
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Danville PD warns of scams targeting Apple users
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2023
Quiet today with more wet weather this weekend