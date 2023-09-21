The Least of These Ministry needs volunteers for weekend event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dining with Dignity event will be hosted by The Least of These Ministry Saturday, September 23 in Elmwood Park from 5-7pm.

Dining with Dignity is an annual event that provides a dignified dining experience for Roanoke’s unsheltered population.

Are you interested in serving at this event? The ministry is in need of volunteers to set up, serve the meal and clean up. Setup will be from 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM. Dinner will be served from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Cleanup will be from 7:00 PM to 8:45 PM. Sign up to volunteer using one of the links below.

Following dinner, donated by several restaurants, we need delicious desserts to accompany the meal! If you would like to bless our guests with a homemade dessert, you can sign up here: signupgenius.com/.../10c084eada82ba7fcc25...

If you are interested in setting up for our event, you can sign up here: signupgenius.com/.../10c084eada82ba7fcc25...

If you are interested in serving the meal to our unsheltered friends, you can sign up here: signupgenius.com/.../10c084eada82ba7fcc25...

If you are willing to help us with cleaning up, you can sign up here: signupgenius.com/.../10c084eada82ba7fcc25...

If you are interested in donating funds for this event, you can donate through PayPal at paypal.com/donate/... or visit the “Help Us” page on our website at theleastoftheseministry.org.

