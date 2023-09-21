Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

LFA Kids Consignment sale happening at Berglund Center this weekend

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A sale that will help get your kids ready for the colder months is taking place in our region.

The LFA Kids Consignment sale is happening at the Berglund Center.

No ticket is required.

Organizers say families will be able to find holiday items, snow gear, and more.

“We do it to give back. You know we do it for these families that cannot afford brand new things at full price. These families can come in here and get gently used stuff at a more affordable price.” says LFA Consignment Manager Crystal Maus.

The sale will run Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois
A tropical low will enter the region by Friday night and Saturday bringing rain and wind.
Tropical system moves inland bringing weekend rain and wind
Shooting Investigation
Teen and man hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke City
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Two Hurt in Roanoke Shooting
“I’m frustrated.” Mayor speaks on latest shootings in Roanoke

Latest News

Childcare Funding Concerns Addressed
Childcare Funding Concerns Addressed
St. Albans Sanatorium Haunted Attraction Opens Sept. 22
St. Albans Sanatorium Haunted Attraction Opens Sept. 22
Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields
Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: Alleghany Cougars Coach Will Fields
Childcare facilities are concerned with the lack of funding for families to place their kids in...
Childcare facilities express concerns over lack of funding