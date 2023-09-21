LFA Kids Consignment sale happening at Berglund Center this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A sale that will help get your kids ready for the colder months is taking place in our region.

The LFA Kids Consignment sale is happening at the Berglund Center.

No ticket is required.

Organizers say families will be able to find holiday items, snow gear, and more.

“We do it to give back. You know we do it for these families that cannot afford brand new things at full price. These families can come in here and get gently used stuff at a more affordable price.” says LFA Consignment Manager Crystal Maus.

The sale will run Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

