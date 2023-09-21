Veteran to host resource event in Java for other area veterans

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local veteran is putting together an event to help other veterans in the community.

Sargent Major Daniel Burs and the Virginia Department of Health are hosting Veterans Unite this Saturday at 12724 Halifax Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are bringing the resources to veterans and their families such as a mobile clinic with COVID, flu and shingles shots and rapid REVIVE! training. There will also be food, cornhole, ATV trail rides, music and more.

“When they started doing research, that’s when they realized a lot of the suicides are stemming from feeling alone and not feeling connected,” said Kitteria Mayo, Virginia Department of Health Administrative Specialist. “So, we want to start bridging that gap, making them feel connected, and letting them know that they’re not alone out here.”

They are also providing free transportation for veterans to and from the event. Call 804-516-5988 to arrange transportation.

