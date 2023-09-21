Birthdays
A look at the Upcoming Home Sellers Workshop

Home Seller Class
Home Seller Class(Home Seller Class)
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a TON of information and education out there for those looking to purchase a home, but what if you need to sell one and you’ve never done it before?

Here @ Home welcomes local realtor Stacey Porter and Mortgage Banker Getra Hanes to talk about their upcoming workshop designed specifically for those who are thinking of selling their home.

Listen to our conversation about what to expect during these workshops and how they’re designed to offer you the expertise from those who know what they’re doing when it comes to selling your home.

Registration is recommended - visit www.equitybuildersworkshop.com

or at hello@equitybuildersworkshop.com

540-915-8136

Wednesday 9/27/2023 Williamson Road Library 6:30-7:30 pm

Thursday 10/5/2023 Hollins Library 6:30-7:30 pm

Thursday 10/12/2023 Glenvar Library 6:30-7:30 pm

Monday 10/16/2023 South County Library 6:30-7:30 pm

