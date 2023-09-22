Birthdays
Brewery holding Oktoberfest next week

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Golden Cactus Brewing in Roanoke is holding an Oktoberfest celebration September 27.

Grab your lederhosen, don your dirndl, snatch up your best drinking buddy and celebrate Oktoberfest at the Mid-Week Market. There will be beer, food, vendors, music, a best-dressed contest and prizes.

Evan Graham, owner/head brewer, and Alexa True, general manager, sat in on 7@four to preview the 2023 event.

Click here for more information.

