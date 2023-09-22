Festival Latino of Southern Virginia returns to the Smith River Sports Complex for fourth year

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Festival Latino of Southern Virginia is returning to the Smith River Sports Complex on Saturday, September 23.

The festival is to celebrate Hispanic/Latino heritage and to offer local resources to the community.

The free event will include Central and South American food vendors, live music, and local organizations.

There will also be activities for kids like bouncy houses and soccer activities.

“One of the main reasons is not to only celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from September 15 to October 15, but it also gives us the opportunity through these events to inform our community,” said Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, Festival Latino of Southern Virginia Committee member.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

They are watching the weather forecast and will post updates on the Festival Latino of Southern Virginia Facebook page.

