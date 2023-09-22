First responders from our hometowns mobilized for effects of Ophelia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten members of the Lynchburg Fire Department Technical Rescue Team have been deployed in advance of Tropical Storm 16 as part of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management response to the potential for flooding and damaging winds.

The Lynchburg Team will be pre-positioned in Chesapeake, Virginia and is prepared to remain for up to 72 hours. While there is not a specific assignment, this coordinated effort will place resources closer to the impacted area should they be needed, according to the department.

The Lynchburg Team is trained in a variety of rescue specialties including, but not limited to, water rescue, structural collapse and rope rescue.

The department says, “It is important for the citizens of Lynchburg to know that services will not be impacted locally as a result of the deployment. Personnel and other equipment will remain in the city for needs that may arise here at home.”

