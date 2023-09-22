Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Halloween-themed mystery events headed to Virginia

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween-themed murder mystery events are headed to our hometowns.

Jump Into Mystery, LLC is putting on the events and Owner Sabrina East visited 7@four to unveil the scary information.

Jump Into Mystery will be held at the following locations:

10/7- Big Lick Brewing at 1 p.m.

10/8- Twin Creeks Brewpub at 1 p.m.

10/21- Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ at 6 p.m.

10/22- Well Hung Vineyard at 6 p.m.

10/27- Virtual event at 8 p.m.

10/29- Twisted Track at 1 p.m.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket click here and check out their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain starts to inch into our hometowns this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia brings rain & wind to our hometowns
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind

Latest News

7@four: Halloween Murder Mystery Events
7@four: Halloween Murder Mystery Events
7@four: Smith Mtn. Lake Wine Festival
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is this weekend
7@four: Smith Mtn. Lake Wine Festival
7@four: Smith Mtn. Lake Wine Festival
Lynchburg Community Action and Job Corps ribbon cutting
Lynchburg organizations partner to offer free job training for youth in need