Halloween-themed mystery events headed to Virginia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween-themed murder mystery events are headed to our hometowns.
Jump Into Mystery, LLC is putting on the events and Owner Sabrina East visited 7@four to unveil the scary information.
Jump Into Mystery will be held at the following locations:
10/7- Big Lick Brewing at 1 p.m.
10/8- Twin Creeks Brewpub at 1 p.m.
10/21- Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ at 6 p.m.
10/22- Well Hung Vineyard at 6 p.m.
10/27- Virtual event at 8 p.m.
10/29- Twisted Track at 1 p.m.
For more information on how to purchase a ticket click here and check out their Facebook.
