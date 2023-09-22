Halloween-themed mystery events headed to Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween-themed murder mystery events are headed to our hometowns.

Jump Into Mystery, LLC is putting on the events and Owner Sabrina East visited 7@four to unveil the scary information.

Jump Into Mystery will be held at the following locations:

10/7- Big Lick Brewing at 1 p.m.

10/8- Twin Creeks Brewpub at 1 p.m.

10/21- Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ at 6 p.m.

10/22- Well Hung Vineyard at 6 p.m.

10/27- Virtual event at 8 p.m.

10/29- Twisted Track at 1 p.m.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket click here and check out their Facebook.

