HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag” Halloween spectacular coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brought fame to Ross McCorkell, better known by the stage name, Rosé.

“I used to joke that drag would be my backup career, seriously joking, because I did it once for Halloween and I was kind of pretty,” says McCorkell.

Now it’s his full-time career.

McCorkell started doing drag about six years ago, and competed in the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“I would say the craziest part about drag that most people don’t realize is how physically uncomfortable it is. Because you’re really strapped and tucked into a different form,” says McCorkell.

McCorkell is one of several former contestants performing in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag” at the Berglund Center in October.

The theme for this year’s show is Rod Sterling’s “The Twilight Zone.”

“And every number will be representing an iconic episode of the very, very famous and iconic TV show,” says McCorkell.

McCorkell says this production is perfect for audience members, who may not have ever experienced a drag show before.

“Drag is really, really fun. If you’re not familiar with drag, this would be a great opportunity and show to introduce yourself. Drag is exciting. Drag is very entertaining. It breaks down boundaries,” says McCorkell.

It’s an interactive experience for the audience, and an entertaining way to settle into the spooky season of Halloween.

“Drag and Halloween are like best friends. It’s all dress-up. It’s great,” McCorkell says.

If you’d like to buy tickets to the show, click this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.