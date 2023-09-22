Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Rain moves in later tonight with some strong gusty wind on Saturday.
Tropical system brings us wind and rain
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina

Latest News

Lynchburg VA Police
Police serving warrant on Hillcrest Avenue in Lynchburg
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Whereabouts of missing Franklin County family still a mystery
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Celebrating Birthdays, No Matter Your Age
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Celebrating Birthdays, No Matter Your Age
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone