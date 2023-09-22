A look at Roanoke’s Campaign to End Violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this month city leaders launched Ceasefire, Victory in the Valley. It’s an initiative calling on the community to stop the shootings.

Unfortunately, since the campaign, gun violence continues to plague Roanoke.

Here @ Home sat down with Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash and Community Relations Specialist Tameka Paige to talk about how the campaign got started, the importance of the campaign, and how the community can support it.

They urge the community to come together to end the violence and heal together.

There is an upcoming event to help do just that, called Faith and Blue -Victory in the Valley.

It’s happening on Sunday October 8, 2023, 1:00PM-4:00PM at Elmwood Park. It’s a Free Community Event.

A limited number of t-shirts and signs remain.

Anyone interested in either can call 540-853-1761

