Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

A look at Roanoke’s Campaign to End Violence

Sheriff Talks About Roanoke Ceasefire
Sheriff Talks About Roanoke Ceasefire
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this month city leaders launched Ceasefire, Victory in the Valley. It’s an initiative calling on the community to stop the shootings.

Unfortunately, since the campaign, gun violence continues to plague Roanoke.

Here @ Home sat down with Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash and Community Relations Specialist Tameka Paige to talk about how the campaign got started, the importance of the campaign, and how the community can support it.

They urge the community to come together to end the violence and heal together.

There is an upcoming event to help do just that, called Faith and Blue -Victory in the Valley.

It’s happening on Sunday October 8, 2023, 1:00PM-4:00PM at Elmwood Park. It’s a Free Community Event.

A limited number of t-shirts and signs remain.

Anyone interested in either can call 540-853-1761

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain starts to inch into our hometowns this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia brings rain & wind to our hometowns
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind

Latest News

Lynchburg Community Action and Job Corps ribbon cutting
Two Lynchburg organizations partner to offer free job training for youth in need
Roanoke GO Outside Festival
What to Expect at Roanoke Go Outside Festival
Sheriff Talks About Roanoke Ceasefire
Sheriff Talks About Roanoke Ceasefire
Roanoke Go Outside Festival Set for Return
Roanoke Go Outside Festival Set for Return