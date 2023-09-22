LPD investigating potential swatting call

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After receiving a call about a potential hostage situation Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the incident as a potential swatting call, according to the department.

LPD responded at 3:37 p.m. to the 2100 block of Hanover Street for reports of an armed man claiming he was holding his family hostage and intended to hurt them.

Officers set up a perimeter and called specialized units to the scene. However, police didn’t find any residents inside the home, leading to the incident being investigated as a swatting call.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Scott with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174.

