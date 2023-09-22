Man arrested for Hershberger Road shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Hershberger Road Tuesday that injured two people, according to the department.

26-year-old Marquest Hairston of Roanoke turned himself in to police Thursday without incident, according to police.

Hairston was charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding and additional charges are pending, according to the department.

Two people were injured in the shooting, one a teenage boy.

