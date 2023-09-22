Birthdays
Man arrested for Hershberger Road shooting

Marquest Hairston mugshot
Marquest Hairston mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Hershberger Road Tuesday that injured two people, according to the department.

26-year-old Marquest Hairston of Roanoke turned himself in to police Thursday without incident, according to police.

Hairston was charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding and additional charges are pending, according to the department.

Two people were injured in the shooting, one a teenage boy.

