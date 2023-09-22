Birthdays
Man faces charges in Bedford Co. for crimes against children

Dante William Hill
Dante William Hill(Credit: Bedford Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Dante William Hill, of Silver Spring, MD, has been charged with three counts of use of a communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, according to investigators.

The investigation and arrest were assisted by the Maryland Department of State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

Hill will be extradited to Bedford County to face charges, according to deputies.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing investigation and no further information or specifics have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743.

