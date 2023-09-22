Birthdays
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: The importance of celebrating birthdays, no matter your age

Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says we need to maintain our joy, for every trip around the sun
Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says celebrations should he about spending time, not money
Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says celebrations should he about spending time, not money(Caitlyn Scaggs)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Whether you’re turning five or 95, birthdays are special and should be celebrated.

That’s according to author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

“It is important that we take time to stop and celebrate birthdays and all they represent! So much can happen in the course of the year and a birthday is a beautiful reason to reflect and gather with those closest to you,” says Scaggs.

And the celebrating isn’t just for kids.

“We are often good about celebrating kids’ birthdays but not adult birthdays. It shouldn’t be like this! Each person is worth honoring on their big day,”

Scaggs points out that we shouldn’t get stressed out about buying expensive gifts. She recently celebrated her own birthday.

“And one of my best friends had hers a couple weeks ago. We recently met up over coffee to celebrate both of our big days, at the same time. To do so, we decided we would do a t-shirt exchange. We bought each other a t-shirt that really reminds us of the other - of course leaning into inside jokes and the quirks we know to be true about each other. Opening our gifts we laughed hard and it put huge smiles on our faces! Truly, it was the perfect way to celebrate our birthdays and honor who we are and the special friendship we share,” says Scaggs.

She says the bottom line is this: make sure you pause the busyness of life to honor all that a birthday represents, both your birthday and those closest to you.

“Birthdays are a big deal because each person is a big deal,” says Scaggs.

You can check out her blog, “Boldly Pursue” by clicking this link.

