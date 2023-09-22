Birthdays
Police release new photo of man wanted for double fatal shooting

Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting that killed two people and left another injured.

Edward L. Denoyer, 25 of Roanoke is wanted. Denoyer has an active warrant for Second-Degree Murder regarding the homicides September 17, 2023 in the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Police have released an updated photo of Denoyer, and urge the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. the night of the shooting for reports of shots fired. Police found a woman lying outside a home with a gunshot wound, and found a man in a parked car outside of the same home with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead.

Officers were also called to the intersection of 10th Street and Salem Avenue SW and found a man who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe an argument inside a home on Melrose Avenue led to the shooting.

Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm