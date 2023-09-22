Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure

Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to the potential for mold exposure.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing, which could allow mold to develop.

At least 541 reports of mold on the mattresses have been reported to the federal agency, but no injuries are known.

Approximately 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco locations in the northwest United States, San Francisco Bay Area and online are under the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall applies to mattresses manufactured at FXI’s San Bernadino, California, facility with select model numbers between Jan. 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

Customers can contact the mattress manufacturer FXI for a full refund or replacement mattress. Costco is also directly reaching out to customers who previously purchased a recalled mattress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Rain moves in later tonight with some strong gusty wind on Saturday.
Tropical system brings us wind and rain
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast with landfall expected in North Carolina on Friday

Latest News

Liberty becomes the 10th partner to join Spirit’s collegiate pilot training program.
Liberty University and Spirit Airlines partner to launch Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Program
Liberty University's New Partnership with Spirit Airlines
Liberty University's New Partnership with Spirit Airlines
The Halloween spectacular will feature performers from the hit reality show
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag” Halloween spectacular coming to Roanoke
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee