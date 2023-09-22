Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Retired Marine wins $150k in Powerball drawing

Virginia Powerball winner William Malashevich
Virginia Powerball winner William Malashevich(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - A Wytheville retired Marine has won $150,000 in a Powerball drawing.

William Malashevich says he likes to play Powerball when the jackpot starts getting big, according to Virginia Lottery officials. That was the case when he bought a ticket for the September 6 drawing at the Go Mart on East Main Street in Wytheville.

When he checked the winning numbers after the drawing, he received a shock.

“I hit them all but one!” he exclaimed.

Malashevich matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000, but he had spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled his prize to $150,000.

“I’m numb!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Southwest Virginia customer service center in Abingdon.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 9-14-20-23-63, and the Powerball number was 1. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Malashevich lives in Wythe County, which received more than $3.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain starts to inch into our hometowns this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia brings rain & wind to our hometowns
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
First responders from our hometowns mobilized for effects of Ophelia
Veterans Unite
Veteran resource event in Java canceled due to weather forecast
Fatal crash generic image
Halifax County crash leaves one dead, two injured
Rain starts to inch into our hometowns this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia brings rain & wind to our hometowns