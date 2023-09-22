Touch-A-Truck is back Saturday

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Touch-A-Truck is back at Green Hill Park Saturday for the first time since 2019.

People will be able to see, touch, interact with and learn about over 100 vehicles from 57 participating local businesses.

The Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, Alex North, says vehicle drivers will be there to answer questions.

“You know in order to keep everyone safe, just pay attention to your surroundings and listen to the vehicle operators as they are explaining how the vehicles operate, but they will be onsite to teach you everything and show you the ropes of all these cool and awesome vehicles,” states North.

Other event activities include bucket truck rides with Altec and Firemen’s Foam from Fort Lewis Fire and EMS.

The event is rain or shine starting at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

