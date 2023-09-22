Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Touch-A-Truck is back Saturday

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Touch-A-Truck is back at Green Hill Park Saturday for the first time since 2019.

People will be able to see, touch, interact with and learn about over 100 vehicles from 57 participating local businesses.

The Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, Alex North, says vehicle drivers will be there to answer questions.

“You know in order to keep everyone safe, just pay attention to your surroundings and listen to the vehicle operators as they are explaining how the vehicles operate, but they will be onsite to teach you everything and show you the ropes of all these cool and awesome vehicles,” states North.

Other event activities include bucket truck rides with Altec and Firemen’s Foam from Fort Lewis Fire and EMS.

The event is rain or shine starting at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain starts to inch into our hometowns this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia brings rain & wind to our hometowns
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind

Latest News

Lynchburg Jobs Partnership
Lynchburg Jobs Partnership
Goodwill Grocery Zoning Approved
Goodwill Grocery Zoning Approved
ROCO Classroom Displays
ROCO Classroom Displays
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke
Touch a Truck Preview
Touch a Truck Preview