What to Expect at Roanoke Go Outside Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Anthem GO Outside Festival is a free annual event that encourages healthy outdoor recreation.

Here @ Home sits down with Kelly Brammer, the Events Coordinator from Roanoke Parks and Recreation about this three-day event that has evolved into one of the nation’s premier outdoor festivals since 2011.

Taking place in mid-October annually, the festival features over 100 family-friendly activities, pro athlete demos, races, craft beer, camping, and live music.

Listen in on our conversation and see why this festival is a must- see for everyone who enjoys the great outdoors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.