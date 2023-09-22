Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Whereabouts of missing Franklin County family still a mystery

Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing mother and three children from Franklin County are still being sought, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lauren Cook and her children were confirmed to be in Litchfield, Illinois around September 13 and 14, but were apparently just passing through and are no longer there, with no word where they are now, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Office of the Sheriff began a missing persons investigation Wednesday, September 13, after Cook did not appear for a scheduled court appearance in Franklin County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. This was the second scheduled appearance, after Cook did not appear in court September 5.

Cook’s family said they have not had contact with her since September 5 or 6, when she stated she was in New York visiting family.

Lauren Cook, 30, is 5′1″, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin Cook, 7, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Hannah Cook, 5, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Elijah Cook, 2, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies say to clear Lauren and her children from being “missing persons”, a law enforcement agency must make in-person contact with them to confirm that they are okay and not under duress.

Anyone with knowledge of where Lauren Cook and her children may be contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000, or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Virginia Lottery winners Alfred Law and Jemaul McLeod
Danville, Lynchburg men win big in Virginia lottery games
Rain moves in later tonight with some strong gusty wind on Saturday.
Tropical system brings us wind and rain
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina

Latest News

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Celebrating Birthdays, No Matter Your Age
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Celebrating Birthdays, No Matter Your Age
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Controversy Continues Over New Transgender Model Policies
Controversy Continues Over New Transgender Model Policies