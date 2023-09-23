Birthdays
Firefighters rescue person trapped in truck after single-car accident

One person was trapped in a truck after a single-car accident according to the...
One person was trapped in a truck after a single-car accident according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.(Source: MGN)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was trapped in a truck after a single-car accident Friday night according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The post states Company 12 was dispatched to Turkey Road in Forest around 10:12pm Friday. The department said 2 people were involved in the accident, with one being trapped in the truck. The post goes on to say that both were transported to care for their injuries.

