Firefighters rescue person trapped in truck after single-car accident

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was trapped in a truck after a single-car accident Friday night according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The post states Company 12 was dispatched to Turkey Road in Forest around 10:12pm Friday. The department said 2 people were involved in the accident, with one being trapped in the truck. The post goes on to say that both were transported to care for their injuries.

