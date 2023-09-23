Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 5 Highlights

Recaps from week five match-ups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - That’s a wrap on week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s match-ups:

Patrick Henry vs. Salem

Benedictine Prep vs. North Cross

Blacksburg vs. Cave Spring

Jefferson Forest vs. Rustburg

Liberty Christian vs. Heritage

Christiansburg vs. Pulaski County

Alleghany vs. Radford

Olympic, NC. vs. Lord Botetourt

Bath County vs. Roanoke Catholic

James River vs. Floyd County

