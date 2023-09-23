Birthdays
Police in search of endangered Vinton woman

Kathryn Dooley
Kathryn Dooley(Credit: Roanoke Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Police is in search of a missing Vinton woman last reported seen at her home on Monday, September 18.

Kathryn Dooley, 35, is described as a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes, 5′2″, and weighing 130 pounds. Police say Dooley has several tattoos, including one on her left rib, left arm, and one on her back.

Dooley’s dog is reported missing and officers say she also left her possessions behind.

According to police, is believed Dooley could possibly be in danger or distress.

Anyone with information regarding Dooley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at (540)-562-3265.

