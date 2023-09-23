Roanoke Police Department receives more than 100 recommendations to improve public safety operations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has released the findings and recommendations from an outside assessment on the police department.

The Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) gave RPD 145 recommendations to best optimize law enforcement resources.

That includes developing new incentives to increase recruitment of officers, encouraging more online reporting to the public and reevaluating the number of specialized units and reassigning officers to fill vacancies.

The assessment summary said in part, “We observed that division exists within the leadership of the department; as well, internal communication and trust is in need of improvement.”

CPSM also emphasized in the summary that the lengthy list of recommendations is common in operational assessments of agencies around the country and should not be interpreted as an indication of what CPSM considers a fine department.

Our WDBJ7 team is working to break down the 200 page assessment and we’ll keep you updated with the findings.

