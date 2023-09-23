Birthdays
Rondé returns! Hall of Famer honored at Cave Spring High School homecoming

The Knights revealed a brand new plaque to commemorate his Hall of Fame induction.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last month, Roanoke native Rondé Barber was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and on Friday, he was honored on the field at his alma mater.

The former Cave Spring Knight and Virginia Cavalier talked to WDBJ7 about his roots in the Roanoke Valley, and how this place helped kickstart the careers of him and his twin brother, Tiki.

“This was our first competitive proving ground,” said Barber. “I think that’s the best way to say it. You don’t ever plan to get to where I ended up or even where he ended up, for that matter. You just kind of do it if you’re good enough. You continue to do it. Whether that’s showing aptitude or just being really talented, it started right here on these fields, in rec league and middle school playing here. Ultimately, going to Cave Spring High School and playing all those games here in this stadium, so it’s not lost on me when I come back and realize I am who I am because of Roanoke, Virginia.”

Before the game against Blacksburg, the Knights honored Ronde and his family on the field and revealed a brand new plaque to commemorate his Hall of Fame induction that will be on display at Bogle Stadium.

Before he was a star on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he shined in the Star City on Friday nights, and he had plenty of highlights shown on WDBJ7.

Here’s what he remembers about going back home every week to watch Friday Football Extra.

“Friday Football Extra, it was the one thing you had to do when your mom made you get home, just go and make sure you watched all your highlights, if you had highlights,” said Barber. “It was the show to watch. And I remember it being the best place to catch up with all of your foes or friends or whatever you want to call them from other schools all in one place. It was a beautiful thing.”

Ronde Barber at Cave Spring
Ronde Barber
