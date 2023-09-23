Virginia Department of Health investigates diarrheal illness complaints from Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating multiple complaints of illness from those who went to the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

VDH reports they have received complaints of gastrointestinal and diarrheal illness from people who went from September 5 to September 10. WDBJ7 previously reported the health department is investigating numerous sanitary violations from the festival.

VDH is asking anyone who went to the festival to fill out the response survey, whether you feel sick or not.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers posted a statement on Facebook on Friday evening once again addressing concerns from fans and attendees. The post stated that the decision to cancel was based solely on safety concerns caused by the weather.

However, our investigation found out nearly 200 stagehands went on strike leading up to the festival’s cancelation.

Organizers still have not released updated information about refunds.

