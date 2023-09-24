Bed and breakfast boutique holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new bed and breakfast boutique hotel celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Saturday.

Anchorage House is in the Town of Buchanan. It has 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Owners have renovated the spaces and added unique artwork while still honoring the historic setting celebrating its roots.

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce shared pictures of the celebration on social media.

