Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing teen

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a runaway teenager who was last seen at her foster home around midnight on Sunday.

Sylvia Cucul,14, is described as a Hispanic teenager with black hair and brown eyes, 5′0″ tall, and weighing 100 pounds.

Cucul was last reported seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown flip flops. Deputies also say she has two tattoos on her right arm, one of her name “Sylvia” and another of a butterfly

According to deputies, Cucul does not speak English and is suspected to be travelling towards Roanoke, Lynchburg, or Alabama to see her mother.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.