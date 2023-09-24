Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing teen

Sylvia Cucul
Sylvia Cucul(Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a runaway teenager who was last seen at her foster home around midnight on Sunday.

Sylvia Cucul,14, is described as a Hispanic teenager with black hair and brown eyes, 5′0″ tall, and weighing 100 pounds.

Cucul was last reported seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown flip flops. Deputies also say she has two tattoos on her right arm, one of her name “Sylvia” and another of a butterfly

According to deputies, Cucul does not speak English and is suspected to be travelling towards Roanoke, Lynchburg, or Alabama to see her mother.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke
Vinton woman found safe
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County teacher asked to remove “All are safe in VA” sticker from office
Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Leesville Rd. in Lynchburg blocked until further notice
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
Blue Ridge Soaring Contest
Blue Ridge Soaring Contest
Touch-a-Truck event
Touch-a-Truck event