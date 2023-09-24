Birthdays
Breaking and entering incident near Eastern Montgomery High School

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a breaking and entering Sunday near Eastern Montgomery High School.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect fled, resulting in a chase.

Deputies say the suspect then produced a handgun and took his own life. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

