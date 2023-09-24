Danville community walks for fight against heart disease and stroke

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 100 people in Danville gathered to raise lifesaving dollars for the American Heart Association Saturday morning, despite the rain.

The 2023 Danville Pittsylvania County Heart Walk took place at Anglers Park. Attendees raised $87,000 to go toward the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Before the walk, attendees recognized the survivors who were there. They also had photo shoots with the Heart Man, a hula hoop contest, and a pooch parade.

WDBJ7′s Makayla Shelton emceed this year’s event.

