Danville community walks for fight against heart disease and stroke

Attendees at this year's heart walk raised $87,000
Attendees at this year's heart walk raised $87,000
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 100 people in Danville gathered to raise lifesaving dollars for the American Heart Association Saturday morning, despite the rain.

The 2023 Danville Pittsylvania County Heart Walk took place at Anglers Park. Attendees raised $87,000 to go toward the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Before the walk, attendees recognized the survivors who were there. They also had photo shoots with the Heart Man, a hula hoop contest, and a pooch parade.

WDBJ7′s Makayla Shelton emceed this year’s event.

